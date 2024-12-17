Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of furniture purchased at local Goodwill: 'What a score'

"This baby is ready for another 80 years of hosting dinners."

A dining table and chairs provide the perfect setting for family gatherings and shared meals while hosting guests. However, dining sets typically cost a few thousand dollars when bought new at a store or online.

That's why one lucky thrift store shopper was thrilled to discover a large dining table with chairs in excellent condition for a tiny fraction of the original cost.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My wife and I just bought this Broyhill dining set for $35 at our local Goodwill," the shopper wrote. "We looked it up, and it retails for $4k."

Thrift stores are amazing places to find all types of furniture for your home.









Savvy and sustainable shoppers have found everything from a Lane chair with an ottoman to beautiful coffee tables at their favorite thrift stores. Shoppers have been enthusiastic about sharing photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls that show their high-end chairs and vintage treasures.

When you turn to secondhand stores, you can save thousands of dollars on furnishing your home. The furniture pieces are deeply discounted and often full of unique character and charm that bring life and inspiration to your rooms.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Shopping at thrift stores is also good for the planet because it keeps unwanted furniture out of landfills and gives pieces second chances in new homes.

This sustainable practice decreases the wasteful and unnecessary production of new items, too, putting less strain on natural resources. With decreased demand for new products, you help reduce chemical pollution in our world, help conserve water, and prevent deforestation.

Thrifting enthusiasts were impressed with the OP's dining set purchase and dreamed of discovering such a deal themselves.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"You just made a few grand," one Reddit user commented. "Congrats!"

"What a score!" another wrote. "Happy for you both!"

Someone else commented: "This baby is ready for another 80 years of hosting dinners. Great find, OP!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.