Shopper shocked after discovering unique feature of rare table purchased at secondhand store: 'I did not know something like this existed'

During the holiday season, conscious shoppers far and wide look to get the best deals for their wallets and the planet. As secondhand shopping and thrift stores become more mainstream, consumers have been amazed at the treasures they continue to discover.

On Reddit, one shopper shared their shock after discovering a unique feature of a rare table they purchased at a secondhand store.

In r/ThriftStoreHauls, the post features a series of photos that demonstrates the unique design of a tabletop that also acts as a space heater. The last photo gives context about how to properly use the unique furniture.

"A 'Kotatsu', a Japanese table with a space heater built into the underside. The table top lifts up and an insulated blanket skirt goes around it, creating a super warm space to sit," the OP wrote.









According to ZenMarket, a kotatsu table is essentially a low-lying wooden table with a heat source located underneath the tabletop. It includes a heavy blanket to trap the heat generated for all those who sit around the table. Originally used as a home hearth in Japan in the 14th century, the kotatsu has since become portable and common in Japanese households. A great benefit is its ability to save homeowners money spent on daily heating — especially important during winter.

Shopping at secondhand stores goes a long way for you and the planet's well-being. For customers, they save on high-quality items that go for a fraction of their original costs. One shopper found a designer Coach bag in great condition for only $8; it was originally valued at up to $725.

Additionally, this helps efforts to reduce waste. A circular economy — which reduces waste by recovering resources at the end of products' lifespans to channel them back into production — gives shoppers the ability to make positive impacts with their everyday purchasing decisions. Shopping secondhand is a great example of that.

"I did not know something like this existed. Thank you for educating me on such a cool piece," one Redditor wrote.

"Good find!" another commented.

