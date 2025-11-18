Gardener shares progress photos while transforming grass lawn: 'Wish me luck'

"Looks like you are making your own luck by thinking this through."

Before-and-after posts of landscaping projects are inspiring emblems of health and sustainability within their own yards. One gardener, posting on r/GardeningAustralia, shared the remarkable transformation of their own yard, reminding Reddit users that the best way to create a glorious garden is through rewilding.

"Wish me luck," the homeowner said, along with a handful of photos depicting the process they are immersed in.

For many, the decision to "kill" their lawns may sound drastic, but it quickly becomes one of the most rewarding, cost-saving, and environmentally responsible choices you can make. Traditional grass lawns require frequent watering, mowing, and chemical inputs just to maintain their manicured look. Contrastingly, replacing turf with native plants or drought-tolerant alternatives can dramatically reduce your household's water consumption, slashing maintenance costs over time.

Natural methods this gardener used, like sheet mulching — where one layers cardboard, compost, and mulch to smother grass without chemicals — allow you to transform your yard safely and sustainably. Instead of relying on harmful, hazardous fertilizers and weed killers, one can enrich the soil and support biodiversity from the ground up. Such an ecosystem can conserve moisture, attract pollinators, and reduce erosion, all the while saving you money and effort in the long run.

Once the new rewilded yard is established, you'll spend far less time mowing, weeding, and watering, freeing up weekends that might otherwise be spent behind a lawnmower. You'll also notice how your garden will buzz with life as native pollinators return, helping to preserve their dwindling populations.

Saving your money through rewilding and cutting out hazardous chemicals will, in turn, create a safer environment for you. Chemicals from pesticides and fertilizers can leach into waterways, air, and soil, which can find their way into your own food supply. Through natural methods, one can enjoy healthier consumption habits, save money, and watch their beautiful garden thrive.

Redditors are in agreement, the OP's progress is becoming a gorgeous garden.

"Fantastic layering!" wrote one. "That garden will thrive. Keen to see how it goes."

Others are eager to watch the results, asking the OP to share their progress.

Another wrote that the OP had a great idea.

"Looks like you are making your own luck by thinking this through," they stated. "Looking good so far!"

