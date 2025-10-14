Gardener demonstrates brilliant technique using old cardboard boxes: 'It works'

"I did this today for the first time."

A gardener on YouTube is showing viewers an easy technique for preparing garden beds that can help you grow food, create habitat for pollinators, or even replace sections of your lawn.

Amy May (@ThePlantRealm) shared a video demonstrating what she calls the "cardboard method" for prepping a garden bed.

This technique, also known as sheet mulching or the lasagna method, involves layering cardboard and soil to create planting areas without digging or tilling.

In the video, Amy places large cardboard squares around a tree, waters them thoroughly with a hose, and then covers the cardboard with multiple bags of garden soil mix. She spreads the soil evenly until the cardboard disappears beneath it.

This approach is advantageous for homeowners looking to change their yards into beautiful backyard oases. The cardboard blocks sunlight, which kills existing grass and weeds beneath it without harsh chemicals. Over time, the cardboard breaks down naturally. It enriches the soil and forms a barrier that prevents unwanted plants from regrowing.

If you're interested in replacing your traditional grass lawn, this method is an affordable entry point. You can use it to install native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping designs. Even replacing part of your lawn this way can reduce water bills, cut mowing time, and make chemical treatments redundant.

Native plant gardens created with this technique can support local pollinator populations, which help protect our food supply. These gardens typically require less water and maintenance than conventional grass lawns, saving both money and hours of weekend work.

One commenter noted: "I've done this. It works! Good luck with your garden. The soil cost you a ton of money. I go get broken bags every time I go to a garden center."

Another shared their success story: "I used cardboard then added 9 inches of mulch. Where i wanted to plant, i filled in a hole i made with soil ... 3 yrs later, it beautiful, no more mowing front yard."

A third viewer wrote: "This is crazy, I did this today for the first time. I used compost instead of soil and mulched the top. Next spring Hydrangea city!"

