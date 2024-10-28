Homeowner shares stunning photos after 'killing' their lawn: 'You need a drone shot of the whole area'

"This might be one of the best native yards I've seen."

One homeowner was eager to show off their incredible garden full of native flowers after a positive initial reception from the r/NativePlantGardening community.

"Since you all loved the work I put into my native wildflower yard, I figured I'd show more photos of the different areas," the original poster said in their newest installment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their original post, the OP talked about how they had killed their lawn and replaced it with native flowers. A photo showed an incredible variety of thriving plants, including coneflowers and rattlesnake master.

In the new post, the OP shared closeups of a variety of flowers. "In total I have about 30 different species of wildflowers and grasses in the yard, and all sorts of birds, bees, wasps, moths, and butterflies visit," they said.

The new photos show off a wide range of blossoms that weren't visible in the original photo, including black-eyed Susan, Culver's root, and honeysuckle. Also pictured are several different species of butterflies that can take advantage of the many blossoms as well as a bee on the same mission.

These pictures showcase one of the many advantages of a native plant garden: They attract and support pollinators. Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, are vital for native habitats and crops alike because they fertilize seeds and help fruits develop.

A native plant garden also requires much less maintenance than a lawn, which has to be mowed and fertilized regularly. Native plants don't need nearly as much water, and they're cheaper and easier to grow. The result is a beautiful wildflower meadow where boring grass once was.

Commenters loved this garden just as much the second time around.

"This might be one of the best native yards I've seen," one user said. "Excellent selection of plants; they all look very healthy."

"Yeah beyond amazing," another commenter agreed. "You need a drone shot of the whole area! So jealous!"

