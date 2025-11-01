  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photos of what happened after they stopped mowing lawn: 'I had no idea'

"My heart is full of joy, looking at these wonderful pictures."

by Christine Dulion
One homeowner's decision to skip mowing their newly purchased property led to a beautiful rewilding success story.

In a post on Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening, the user shared photos of a thriving wildflower meadow. It currently bursts with color and butterflies across 48 acres of land.

"I bought this property a year ago and everything was mowed down," the homeowner wrote in the caption. "I had no idea I would be so blessed with such an abundance of flowers. Asters, goldenrod and ironweed galore. Joe Pye weed, milkweed, cardinal flower — really, too many to list!"

Ironically, the homeowner had purchased a five-pound box of goldenrod seeds before realizing that native plants were thriving across the property. 

"Seeing all the pollinators and the most monarchs I've ever seen is an absolute dream," they said. 

One thing's for sure: this homeowner's "lazy lawn" story proves that sometimes, doing less will pay you back with a whole lot more.

This simple act of letting nature take the lead shows just how rewarding rewilding your yard can be. Allowing native plants like goldenrod, milkweed, and asters to flourish provides critical food and shelter for butterflies, bees, and other pollinators — which in turn help safeguard our global food supply.

Homeowners who trade in traditional grass lawns for natural alternatives also save money and time on mowing, watering, and fertilizing. 

Even partial replacements can lower water bills and create more resilient local ecosystems. This change can look like anything from planting native wildflowers, clover, or buffalo grass to using eco-friendly techniques like xeriscaping in dry regions.

The Reddit community was quick to cheer on nature's work.

One commenter wrote, "This is my dream. Bless you for returning the land to its natural state. Just beautiful. My heart is full of joy, looking at these wonderful pictures." 

Another said: "I'm in the process of meadow-izing my yard. Hopefully I'll have something like that in a decade or so."

A third Reddit user summed it up nicely: "This was the glimpse of something good in the world I needed today. Thank you!"

