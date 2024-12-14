Homeowner weighs options for unconventional method to kill grass lawn: 'I wouldn't do this'

Our lawns endure much throughout the years. During the winter season, grass lawns typically slow down from growing or become dormant altogether. The colder temperatures usually change the lawn from a lush green to a brown or lighter shade. Then there are challenges such as snow mold — a type of fungus — and large patches emerging.

On Reddit, one homeowner decided to forgo the ordeal and weighed options for unconventional methods to kill their grass lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Found under the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, the post shows a series of photos of the original poster's lawn slope in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Appearing as dried, patchy, and unkept, the OP asked for advice on effectively getting rid of the grass on their lawn so they could start anew.

"For the SW Pennsylvania area (Pittsburgh), would you recommend the cardboard or black plastic method for killing the grass? I'll be starting early-Mid November," wrote the OP in the post's caption.

Using cardboard has been an effective method for ridding lawns of grass. Known as sheet composting, layers of compost are placed over the lawn and create a decomposition process which kills the grass and creates soil that is fortified for future plantings.

In addition, plastic can be just as effective a method. According to The Commons Earth, a process known as solarization involves laying clear plastic tarps over the lawn, which amplifies the temperature from the sun's heat, eliminating everything from grass to weed seeds.

Despite these methods, embracing native plants can do wonders for your lawn all year long. For example, creeping thyme is a low-maintenance ground cover that is resilient in each season, attracting pollinators that support local biodiversity and the food system.

Native plants usually need less water and lawn mowing, making it a success for your bank account and the environment.

When considering a native lawn for your home, it's always best to be mindful of plants that are suitable for your region to ensure they can withstand the cold and warm months. By selecting the right native plants, you can promote cleaner air, water and adoration from your neighbors.

"I wouldn't do this before winter. You're going to end up with a big mess," wrote one Reddit user.

Another user chimed in by saying, "You'll need landscape staples and don't choose a windy day."

