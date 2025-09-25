Homeowner distressed after learning about strict HOA rule: 'What a bunch of miserable curmudgeons'

"Take it up with any small-time lawyer."

Moving into a new neighborhood with an HOA can result in some major disappointment, as one Redditor discovered when they moved to Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The Reddit user posted to the r/Super73 subreddit to share the tale of their new HOA's rules regarding riding e-bikes on the island.

They wrote, "I just moved from CA to SC and bought two new Super73ZX's with Blain handlebars to ride around Kiawah Island. We just found out e-bikes are not allowed on the Island […]. "

Needless to say, it's an unfortunate situation, and other Reddit users were appalled by the HOA's rule.

"What a bunch of miserable curmudgeons, HOAs are the worst in every respect," one Redditor commented.

Another person who was familiar with Kiawah Island added, "Lots of folks in here don't really understand Kiawah Island very well. If the HOA has banned them […] You're never going to convince these people to permit ebikes."

Unfortunately, while living under an HOA has its pros, it more often comes with a list of cons. Not only do HOAs sometimes come with expensive fees and restrictive guidelines, but homeowners across the US have caught their HOAs neglecting or even controlling their essential utilities.

Oversights, such as neglecting or controlling utilities, can create a multitude of issues for homeowners. Utility bills can increase, homeowners' and their families' safety can be put at risk, property damage can occur, and the quality of life for homeowners can worsen. Furthermore, HOAs interfering with utilities can lead to excessive pollution in a neighborhood, harming the local ecosystem and its inhabitants, as well as potentially wasting precious resources.

HOAs have also gained a reputation for preventing homeowners from making their homes more eco-friendly. Whether it's a homeowner wanting to install rooftop solar panels to save money and reduce the amount of pollution coming from their home or someone interested in installing native plants on their lawn, HOAs have created or changed guidelines to prevent them from doing these things.

Overall, HOAs have a tendency to make life more difficult for homeowners while also hindering progress in reducing pollution in local communities, and there isn't always much homeowners can do about them.

Although one Redditor suggested that the original poster, "Take it up with any small time lawyer and then can get you the help u need."

