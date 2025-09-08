Resident furious after HOA's senseless act: 'That is absolutely wild'

"Good thing you got out before it got worse."

One homeowner was stunned after their HOA destroyed flowers they had planted in empty planters and then fined them for it.

The Redditor took to an anti-HOA subreddit to share their frustration, explaining that during the pandemic, they had filled neglected planters near their townhome with flowers. After about a month, they woke up to find the blooms chopped down to an inch tall. The next day, they received a note demanding a fine and warning that the planters would remain empty for "a few years," according to the HOA lead.

The resident refused to pay the fine and eventually moved out, writing that the HOA lead "literally would rather have empty planters with garbage and dirt in them than flowers and mulch."

This follows other recent stories of HOAs going too far and sending landscapers to go rogue on bushes, implementing more expensive energy rules and restrictions, and ghosting residents who want to embrace solar.

Stories like this highlight a bigger problem: HOAs across the country have been caught blocking eco-friendly improvements, from rooftop solar panels to native plant lawns, and even smaller pollinator-friendly gardens like this one. These outdated restrictions not only frustrate residents but also stall progress on cleaner energy, greener neighborhoods, and healthier ecosystems for people, pollinators, and beyond.

For those frustrated enough to make a change, strategically engaging with your HOA and community is always an option to help improve standards.

Users in the comments were expectedly on the poster's side.

"That is absolutely wild," one said.

"That is high on the really dumb scale," another agreed. "If they acted that way about empty planters the community is doomed so good thing you got out before it got worse."

Another shared a creative workaround: "You can get one of those pepper flake shakers with the extra large holes from pizza places, fill them with mixed seeds, and covertly shake seeds into the boxes at your leisure!"

