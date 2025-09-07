Homeowner searches for help after HOA uses shady tactics to stop lucrative renovation: 'You'd have to read the fine print'

"I feel like this is just another way of preventing the install."

Installing solar panels on your home is the best way to save money on your energy bill. Unfortunately, homeowners associations often try to block you from making the upgrade. That's exactly what happened with a homeowner in Wisconsin. They reached out on Reddit to find a solution.

The OP asked in the r/solar subreddit: "Can HOA dictate where I place my solar?" Their HOA wanted approval on where the panels were placed on the roof.

The homeowner added, "I feel like this is just another way of preventing the install."

One Redditor came to their aid: "You'd have to read the fine print for Wisconsin."

Most states don't allow HOAs to prohibit you from installing solar panels; unfortunately, as with this Wisconsin homeowner, they find ways of blocking it.

A California homeowner also came up to roadblocks with their HOA after their solar panels were approved, but got the runaround with the roof inspector, who would only deal with the HOA, and the homeowner couldn't get a hold of anyone at the HOA.

While it will take some legwork, you can change the bylaws at your HOA and succeed in making the upgrades you want. First, you have to know what the bylaws are and who is on your HOA. You also need to know what your state laws are, as the Redditor noted. Next is convincing them of the problem or rule change, which this handy HOA guide explains.

Once you've got the HOA sorted, you use EnergySage's marketplace to search for installers in your area and compare quotes. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 in tax incentives.

Unfortunately, the solar tax credits are set to expire at the end of 2025. So, if you want to take advantage of them, you'll have to act fast.

EnergySage also has a handy map tool that you can use to see how much it costs to install solar in your area and what the tax credits are in your state.

Installing solar panels can bring your electric bill down to almost $0, so it's worth the investment.

Additionally, solar panels are better for the environment because they don't run on dirty energy sources that warm the planet.

