Home cook shares useful tips to give empty ketchup bottles a new life: 'I love this'

Ketchup is a household favorite in the United States, with 97% of households having reported keeping a bottle at the table. Upcycling these bottles, as shown in a recent hack, is a great way to reduce waste and save money.

The scoop

Problemsolved (@problemsolved) shared a great hack on TikTok for giving new life to empty ketchup bottles. The video showed various uses a homeowner had found for the used bottles. "Don't throw away your ketchup bottle just yet," the caption read. "Here are 3 useful ways to upcycle them." The three useful ways included storing pancake mix, homemade BBQ sauce, and paint.

This simple hack makes mess-free pancakes easy, as the batter can be squeezed straight into the pan. Not only does this create perfectly shaped pancakes, but it also avoids the mess associated with ladles and mixing bowls.

The hack also demonstrated how useful ketchup bottles can be for storing a small amount of paint for when you need to touch up walls that get marked or chipped over time. The bottles provide a hassle-free and mess-free way to use the paint, saving both time and money.

The homeowner showed that the bottles can be used to store homemade sauces, too.

How it's working

Upcycling old items and giving them a second life is a great way to save money. Condiment bottles and other food packaging can often be reused, which can save you both time and money, as you don't need to hunt for new storage containers.

Upcycling is also a great way to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, which is good for the environment. Landfills take up a lot of space, and waste buildup can attract pests and create unpleasant odors, which can create issues for people who live nearby. Landfills are also a source of heat-trapping gases that are causing the overheating of our planet.

Another great way to reduce the waste sent to landfills is to know your recycling options. This can also be a way to make money, as some companies will even pay for your old items, such as used electronics and old clothes.

What people are saying

Fellow TikTok users were delighted by the hack, with one user commenting, "I love this!"

Another shared their enthusiasm for using old ketchup bottles for pancake mix and wrote, "I have a need to make pancake art now."

