Home cook demonstrates the perfect use for empty condiment bottles: 'I wish that I had seen this before'

"This handy trick will help keep your kitchen organized and reduce waste at the same time."

Pouring too much oil or making a mess is annoying, but luckily a TikToker has a solution you can find right in your kitchen.

The scoop

Annette (@reinventing50s) posted a video on TikTok showing how to use a ketchup bottle as an oil dispenser.

Annette explains that a ketchup bottle is a "no-leaking squeeze bottle," making it the best oil dispenser. You just have to make sure the bottle is thoroughly cleaned before adding your oil.

The user demonstrated how easy it is to use by shaking the bottle above the pan and having nothing come out. Then, you can squeeze it to have the desired amount of oil.

Annette says, "This handy trick will help keep your kitchen organized and reduce waste at the same time."

How it's working

This hack will save you money since you won't have as much wasted oil. Repurposing something in your kitchen also doesn't cost you any money upfront.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

People dispose of more than 385.8 million tons of plastic waste annually. According to a study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, that number is expected to triple by 2060.

Another study has shown that the ocean is filled with 170 trillion pieces of plastic. The plastic used in manufacturing can poison and kill ocean life. Larger pieces of plastic, like six-pack rings, can also trap animals and injure them.

Reusing a ketchup bottle can reduce plastic waste. You can also educate yourself on your community's recycling options.

What people are saying

One user commented, "I wish that I had seen this before I bought one of those oil spray/pour bottles."

Other TikTokers had suggestions for adding to this hack.

One person said, "Absolutely perfect! I just used the last of my honey. I'm going to clean the bottle and use it for oil!"

Another user said, "Works very good for pancake batter too!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.