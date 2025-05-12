Gardener shares 'genius' garden hack using empty food containers: 'This is so smart'

Growing your own fruit and vegetables is a fantastic way to enjoy fresh produce, but keeping the food safe from birds and other animals can be tricky. Luckily, one clever gardener has come to the rescue with a brilliant hack using everyday household waste.

TikToker Kiki in the Garden (@kikiinthegarden) has shared a clever hack for keeping berries safe from garden visitors. The hack is simple, and all you need are empty fruit containers or mesh bags.

By using containers or bags to surround the fruit, you can keep it safe from hungry birds and squirrels. "Save this tip and thank me later!" wrote Kiki in the video caption.

Gardening hacks like these can help you to protect your plants from garden visitors without the use of nasty pesticides that can be harmful to or even kill local wildlife and have been linked to health issues in humans, too. Reusing items that would otherwise be thrown out is also a great way to reduce household waste, which can have a large impact more widely. If everyone chose to repurpose some of their waste, the amount sent to landfills would be reduced significantly, which would reduce pollution worldwide and protect our environment.

If waste can't be reused, then another option is to find out what can be recycled in your area. There are also several organizations that will even reward you for recycling old clothes and electronics.

Making use of hacks like this one to grow your own food can also help you enjoy fresher and tastier produce while eating more seasonally and saving money at the grocery store. Homegrown fruits and vegetables often taste better than store-bought produce because you have more control over the growing process, which makes your food more natural and nutritious at the same time.

Grateful commenters couldn't get enough of the clever hack, calling it a total game-changer.

"Great idea!!! You are genius!" wrote one excited commenter.

While another added, "THIS IS SO SMART! thank you because I've been looking for a way to keep the bunnies out of mine."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.