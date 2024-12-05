Homeowner shares simple hack to keep flies out of your home using just one item: 'You have just made my life so much better'

It's a reality of life that pests are sometimes going to make their way into your home. One homeowner gave an easy tip for keeping annoying flies at bay using a common plant.

TikToker John Brown (@daddybrownn) shares cost-effective tips and hacks for keeping your home in tip-top shape. They have shared how to get rid of fleas and how to save on your monthly bills. In one clip, they explained how keeping a basil plant near your doors and windows can prevent flies from entering your home. "It's very simple and very cheap."

Brown says the oils of the basil plant emit a smell that flies dislike. The creator keeps potted basil plants on window sills and hasn't seen any flies in ages. Brown adds, "If you really want to keep them out of your entire house, you can plant basil at your front and your back doors." (However, take note that they should still be in pots; basil planted in the ground can spread invasively.)

Many people like to use natural, non-toxic ingredients to deter pests rather than more noxious products. Oils like citronella are widely used in candles and bug spray to keep insects — especially mosquitoes — away. These ingredients are typically safer for you and your family and can sometimes be more affordable than pesticides or insect repellents.

Certain pesticides contain volatile organic compounds that can cause a plethora of health risks to your family. Everything from skin irritation to cancer, according to the EPA.

Not much is safer for your home than using an edible plant to deter flies. Basil plants can be purchased in most grocery stores, and you may be able to grow one by propagating leftover herbs from your favorite Italian recipes.

It is important to keep in mind that while basil and other strong-smelling herbs have the potential to keep insects away, there is not a ton of research on their efficacy. One study published in Nature looked at the several different oils' ability to repel ticks and mosquitoes and found that most did little to keep them away. Only clove and cinnamon oils at high concentrations were effective at keeping pests from biting.

Folks on TikTok, though, were thrilled with the cost-effective and delicious way to keep flies away.

One person was so thankful they offered to cook for the creator, saying, "Sir, you have just made my life so much better with this information. If you were my neighbor, I would make you your favorite food in gratitude."

Another commenter was excited for another potential solution to their fly woes, "Thank you, I am going to try this. I have tried vinegar, sugar and dawn with no luck."

Someone else simply wrote, "Thanks, didn't know that."

