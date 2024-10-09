Homeowner shares easy trick to instantly slash your energy bill: 'Makes a huge difference'

"How did I not know this?"

It may be simple, but changing the direction of a ceiling fan can dramatically reduce electric bills in both the summer and the winter. One TikTok handyman explained why.

The scoop

John Brown (@daddybrownn) made a video explaining this simple yet powerful home hack.

"Here's something about your ceiling fan you've probably never thought about, but it matters," he says. "Did you know the direction it's spinning is pretty important? Did you even know you can change the direction it spins?"

He explains that, depending on the season, changing the fan's direction can regulate the temperature of your home naturally and effectively.

In the winter, clockwise is the way to go. He explains that this helps the fan to "pull the cold air up and push the hot air down, making your house feel warmer." He also advises keeping the fan on the low setting for the best warming effect.

Conversely, counter-clockwise is best in summer — this pulls hot air up and pushes cold air down, cooling the home. He advises keeping the fan on medium or high to create the wind-chill effect. He also mentions that the same method can apply to outdoor and patio fans.

The way to change the direction is as simple as flipping a switch, which is generally located at the base of the fan.

"Do this with all the fans in your house when the season changes, and I guarantee you're gonna notice a change in temperature and your electric bill," John says.

How it's working

By working in tandem with thermodynamics like this, homeowners can minimize the time — and therefore the price — spent heating and cooling their homes artificially.

Other effective ways to achieve similar impacts and reduce energy bills include weatherizing a home, whether that's through upgrading the windows, installing better insulation, or weatherstripping doors. Using smart monitoring systems and thermostats can help minimize wasted energy as well.

And while you'll likely still need some form of centralized HVAC, there are major money-saving upgrades in that category, too. Homeowners can currently take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act and get up to $10,000 to switch to a heat pump system. To learn what specific incentives you're eligible for, check out Rewiring America's free calculator tool.

Not only do these upgrades save homeowners money, they spew less planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere. In turn, temperatures are less extreme, and less cooling is needed in a self-reinforcing cycle.

What people are saying

Viewers were amazed at the effectiveness of the fan tip.

"This actually works, I come home around the hottest time of day 3pm and there's a big difference that I tried this," one person wrote.

"Makes a huge difference!" another echoed.

Others shared that they were eager to give it a spin — literally.

"How did I not know this?" one person wondered.

Another enthused, "Wow, I never knew this. I literally got up and checked, and it's true. Thanks for educating me."

