Homeowner shares perfect hack to get rid of fleas in hardwood floors: 'You just saved our home of six pets'

Flea infestations can be overwhelming, especially when those pesky bugs make themselves at home in the cracks of your hardwood floors. But before you reach for harsh chemicals that could harm your family and pets, there's a simple solution hiding in your pantry.

The scoop

TikTok creator daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) shared a genius hack for eliminating fleas using just apple cider vinegar and water. The recipe is simple: mix 2 cups of apple cider vinegar with 1 gallon of water, then spray the solution directly onto your hardwood floors.

"What this is gonna do is it's gonna make the fleas emerge from all those cracks and holes and it's gonna kill them because the apple cider vinegar is going to dry out their exoskeleton and it disturbs their environment so they can't live there," daddybrownn explains in the video.

How it's helping

This natural solution saves time and money compared to traditional flea treatments, which can cost upward of $20 per bottle.

Apple cider vinegar typically costs less than $5 for a large bottle, and you probably already have some in your kitchen. Like many DIY cleaning alternatives, this simple pantry staple can be as effective as store-bought products while being gentler on your wallet and your home.

Beyond the financial benefits, this method is gentler than chemical pesticides in your home. Many store-bought flea treatments contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful to pets and children. Plus, switching to this DIY solution means fewer plastic bottles ending up in landfills.

What everyone's saying

The hack is helpful for pet owners struggling with flea problems. "I needed this, been fighting fleas," one user commented, and "flea meds aren't working. Sweeping my floors everyday also been a nightmare."

Others appreciated finding a pet-safe solution: "TikTok be knowing me too well. Been battling them really bad this year! Been needing something that is good for around my pets. Thank u n I will be trying this!"

The relief from finding an effective, affordable solution was clear in the comments: "Okay you just saved our home of six pets. They're treated, now just gotta get the home. Thank you!!"

With warmer temperatures becoming more common throughout the year, flea problems are likely to pop up frequently. This simple, natural solution effectively tackles the problem while keeping your home, wallet, and the planet healthier.

