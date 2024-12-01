Shopper thrilled after discovering logo on side of tote bag purchased at Goodwill: 'It's big enough to actually be useful'

"You are going to get a million compliments."

A savvy shopper's secondhand Kate Spade find is creating a buzz on Reddit, where users are celebrating both the stunning style and incredible deal on a designer bag that looks fresh off the shelf.

The lucky thrifter shared their find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, showcasing a Kate Spade tote discovered at Goodwill for just $30. While the price tag was higher than their usual thrift store purchases, the bag's condition made it impossible to pass up.

"I paid $30 which is more than I like to pay for anything at Goodwill, but this bag looked near new," the original poster shared, adding that the interior was spotless.

Photos of the find reveal a beautiful, structured tote in a periwinkle shade that could easily retail for over $100 at department stores.









Shopping secondhand is becoming a go-to strategy for budget-conscious fashion lovers looking to score designer pieces without designer price tags. Beyond the obvious financial benefits, choosing preloved items helps keep perfectly good products in circulation and out of landfills, where textiles and accessories take decades or even centuries to decompose.

The thrift store triumph sparked excitement in the comment section, with fellow Reddit users praising the bag's condition and the shopper's keen eye.

"I'm not a person who generally cares all that much about bags — but this one is a lovely periwinkle color, it's big enough to actually be useful, and it really does look new inside and out! I think you got a great bargain with this one," one commenter gushed.

Others celebrated the dual win of scoring both a deal and a conversation starter. "The color is so pretty! You are going to get a million compliments and then you get to say you thrifted it! I love when I can do that," another user wrote.

A third simply stated what everyone was thinking: "The color is very stunning!"

