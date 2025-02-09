  • Home Home

Shopper bewildered after Googling value of unique coat purchased at thrift store: 'I about fell over when I saw that price'

by Yei Ling Ma
One ultra-lucky shopper could not believe their eyes when they stumbled across a mint-condition Kate Spade wool coat at a thrift store. The OP shared their find on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Lined with leopard print fur on the collar and the sleeves, the coat was a stunning score. "I mean I don't *need* a new jacket and yet it turns out I do!" the OP joked. The coat fit perfectly, and the post indicated that the money spent at the thrift store would go toward funding schools and kids in need. 

"$75 well spent if you ask me!" the OP wrote.

One commenter recognized the coat, commenting that at retail price, it cost $798. This is in line with a similar jacket on the Kate Spade website that retails for $700.

"I looked it up when I got home. I about fell over when I saw that price. $75 is more than I normally would pay but I agree- turns out it's a steal," the OP replied in the comments. A steal it was — the coat was 91% off.

This isn't the first time a shopper has scored a deal at a thrift store.

One bought a salad set by designer brand Dansk, which retails for about $120. The shopper purchased theirs for just $25.

Another thrift shopper restored a $15 vintage Coach bag, revealing a gorgeous, quality black leather tote that hardly seemed 30 years old.

You can score great deals on everyday necessities and, occasionally, valuable name-brand items by shopping at thrift stores or on secondhand online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace. Thrifting keeps these items out of landfills, diverting up to millions of pounds of clothing and household items from the trash, according to Goodwill — reducing the amount of harmful gases released into the air from landfill waste, as explained by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Seriously this is beyond gorgeous and I'm super jealous. Rock this beautiful coat," one user commented.

"Whoever you are, you have some serious good thrifting karma," another wrote.

A third commenter inserted a meme that read, "I don't really care if something good happened to you. It should have happened to me instead."

x