Shopper taken aback after Googling name etched into vintage set from thrift store: 'I felt badly after leaving'

A shopper was taken by surprise after a search on Google revealed that the salad set they had scored at a charity shop was worth a lot more than the $25 they paid for it.

The shopper shared a photo of their vintage Dansk set find on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, mentioning that the piece had the initials of the designer and sculptor Jens Quistgaard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A similar salad set by Dansk at retail would cost around $120, and secondhand sets from this particular designer can be sold for a lot more. "I felt badly after leaving, googling, and seeing the value," the OP wrote.

Thrift stores can be a treasure trove of unique and vintage items, and no two days of shopping are ever the same as the stores constantly receive donations from a wide range of people.

Shopping at thrift stores can be a great way to find and save money on everyday items such as kitchenware, tableware, clothes, shoes, and other apparel, as well as rare items like the salad set the OP found here.

Buying gently used items also helps reduce demand to produce new items. This is particularly important because humans are making new stuff quicker than at any time in history. According to a study published in Nature, we crossed the line of having more man-made stuff than natural biomass in 2020.

In addition to reducing demand, shopping at thrift stores extends a product's lifespan. This keeps it out of landfills and reduces the amount of waste that is breaking down and seeping harmful pollutants into the soil and waterways, harming local ecosystems.

The OP received lots of messages from fellow thrifters who were excited at their purchase.

"Oh my gosh that's stunning," wrote one commenter.

"It's so pretty I tried to swipe…. Like there just had to be more than one pic," another added.

