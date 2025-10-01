Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photos of seemingly innocent plant they put in yard: 'I would remove'

"Why are we planting things in the ground before identifying?"

A Reddit user was hoping to uncover the background of their new plant, but they were quickly met with serious warnings from gardening experts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Bought on sale for $2, and I don't know what it is!" the user said on the subreddit r/WhatPlantIsThis, alongside a photo of the leafy plant.

"Anyone know what I just planted?" they added.

"Japanese pachysandra," a fellow Redditor responded. "Can become aggressive and spread to wild areas. I would remove and trash it, personally."

Japanese pachysandra is one of many invasive species in parts of the U.S. While it can be gorgeous in its native areas, such as Japan or Korea, it can cause serious issues when brought to places where it can outcompete native species.

"Without active management of the designated planted area, Japanese pachysandra can quickly become out of control and spread to unintended areas," The Brandywine Conservancy observed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Invasive species are a nuisance to both homeowners and the natural environment. A national forest in North Carolina had 11 acres of invasive plants pulled by conservationists, eradicating plants like kudzu to help the forest thrive.

To ensure invasive plants aren't brought into your area, rewilding your yard is a great step. The process involves planting native species, which will become a thriving part of the surrounding ecosystem.

One native plant gardener shared how quickly his pollinator-friendly garden welcomed lush plants.

As native plants generally flourish with little maintenance, they also help gardeners save on water use, harsh chemicals, time, and labor. Individuals seeking to take an extra eco-friendly step may choose to install native lawns, which utilize native grass and provide excellent habitats for local pollinators, thereby supporting the human food supply.

Other commenters on the Reddit post shared their outlook on the invasive Japanese pachysandra.

One user said, "I've been fighting this for two years in my backyard (thanks to the previous owners). [It] spreads underground with roots and pops up everywhere."

"Why are we planting things in the ground before identifying?" another user added, criticizing the OP. "Prioritize the ecosystem."

Luckily, the OP responded earnestly, saying, "You're right. I think I was just so excited to clean up my yard. … But you're right."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.