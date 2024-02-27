New homeowner receives warning from neighbor about potential threat to their property: ‘Neighbor’s right’

It’s easy to see why their neighbor was adamant about them getting rid of these plants ASAP.

When you move into a new home, the last thing you want is uninvited visitors on your property. However, when they’re presumed invasive plants like one homeowner in southern Ontario found sprouting in their yard, you can’t get rid of them so easily.

The homeowner posted photos of the unpleasant surprise in the r/whatsthisplant Reddit thread, hoping that someone could identify the odd-looking shoots.

“We recently moved to this property and the neighbors came over to say that we need to remove these plants immediately because they are invasive and spread easily. I just want to confirm that she is right and how best to get rid of it if she is. Thank you!” they explained in the post.

The first two photos show green stalks that resemble asparagus shooting up from the ground. However, claw-like green growths with red tips on top of the plants rule out the familiar vegetable.

In the third photo, you can see a pile of dead plants next to a bridge that “look and feel like bamboo,” according to the homeowner.

Commenters immediately recognized the plants as Japanese knotweed, confirming the neighbor’s suspicions. Known for its persistence, gardeners dread seeing it in their gardens since it’s notoriously difficult to eradicate.

The obnoxious red-tipped plants are so resilient they can grow through concrete, potentially damaging driveways, buildings, and other structures. It’s easy to see why the OP’s neighbor was adamant about them getting rid of these plants ASAP.

Even though Japanese knotweed isn’t toxic, it’s still a nuisance in your garden since it crowds out native species. While it’s great for privacy since it provides dense coverage, its aggressive growth and enduring root systems cancel out any benefits.

Unfortunately, getting rid of these plants is no easy feat. The National Park Service recommends trimming stalks regularly instead of digging up roots since even one leftover root fragment can produce new growth.

The park service said herbicides often successfully eradicate the plants, though there are plenty of natural ways to control weeds.

Redditors sympathized with the homeowner’s plight and recommended ways to eliminate it.

“Neighbor’s right. Kill it with fire,” one person joked.

“I can confirm that it is Japanese Knotweed, and needs to be removed professionally. Don’t even attempt removing any of it yourself,” another warned.

Another commenter suggested enlisting the help of an adorable herbivore, writing, “I think you can have goats come and eat it and they’ll clean the entire area out.”

