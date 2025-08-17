New homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of mysterious plant in yard: 'Nearly indestructible'

"Pull it up all the way by the roots and burn it."

Invasive species are not just an eyesore. They can also be a threat to your other plants, can grow over property lines, and can lower property values, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

When a plant pops up in your garden that you did not plant, it's best to identify it as soon as possible to lower the risks to your garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One gardener spotted a new plant in their yard and inquired with the r/whatsthisplant subreddit.

"Is this volunteer invasive?" the OP posted. "This is a handsome plant, but there's a lot of it popping up around an old tree on our lawn. I don't see it in the surrounding brush, just here. [It's a] new property, lots of foliage, in Michigan."

Their photo shows a patch of green leaves that have popped up in their yard. It looked like it had taken over a spot previously occupied by grass.

Invasive species can be a serious hazard to more than just a single home. When an invasive species overtakes a plot, it threatens native plants, animals, and pollinators — overall disrupting your area's food chain. Secondly, native plants help keep wildfires in check; it's essential that everywhere from your state parks to residential yards still foster native plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you're a gardener with a similar problem, make sure you eradicate the invasive species properly after consulting your local experts. Next, consider rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn. Converting to plants that already grow in your area reduces time, effort, and water used for maintaining your lawn.

The Redditors were quick to identify the plant and encourage the OP to take action.

"That's Japanese knotweed, one of the most invasive plants in the world. Pull it up all the way by the roots and burn it," one user wrote.

Another commenter shared a horror story from their hometown. "An entire island has been completely overgrown by knotweed in only a couple of years, smothering all the other native plants in the process."

A third replied with further advice. "[I] did my bachelor's thesis on this bad boy. Nearly indestructible. Go all out and try to get rid of that rhizome completely while it's still this small."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.