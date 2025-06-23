Gardener shares jaw-dropping comparison to neighbor's yard after clearing forest of harmful bush: 'Maybe he will be inspired by my work'

A gardener took to Reddit to share a clip of their impressive efforts to clear an invasive plant from their parents' property.

In the short video posted to the "r/invasivespecies" subreddit, the camera pans over the work in progress, showing a wooded area largely clear of Japanese honeysuckle before settling on the neighbor's overgrown yard.

The original poster explained the rather odd reasoning that the neighbor didn't want their honeysuckle taken out:

"The other side is the neighbors property who said he doesn't want his honeysuckle removed because it makes the woods look bigger… still, maybe he will be inspired by my work and change his mind."

The comments offered praise and encouragement for the work. One said, "You go!!!" Another said, "This is awesome! Congrats!!"

Japanese honeysuckle is an invasive plant that was first brought into the United States in the 1800s. It has since spread rapidly as an aggressive vine that "climbs, suffocates, and strangles other plants," per the University of Connecticut. Like other invasive plants, once it takes hold, it's extremely difficult to get rid of.

Because they outcompete native flora and fauna for resources and have no natural counterbalance, invasive species can inflict massive damage on an ecosystem. Even the smallest creatures can have a big impact. For example, the zebra mussel is one of the most damaging invasive species on the planet, and it's about the size of a fingernail. All told, invasive species have caused approximately $1.3 trillion in damage over the last half century, according to the USDA.

Gardening with native plants is infinitely preferable to any imported species because they have adapted to the local ecosystem over thousands of years. Rewilding a yard is not only a great way to support pollinators — which help protect our food supply — and provide a habitat for beneficial wildlife, but it's just plain easier and cheaper. A natural lawn, such as clover or buffalo grass, doesn't need much water or maintenance and saves around $225 in water costs and roughly $100 on fertilizers. Even a partial lawn replacement helps both homeowners and the environment.

The work showcased in the Reddit thread demonstrates that tackling an invasive species is a worthwhile endeavor, even if it's challenging to convince others of its value. One of the commenters noted the contradiction in the neighbor's logic, pointing out, "Native shrubs and bushes could achieve the same effect."

Others were also baffled by the neighbor's opinions, with one saying, "It.... makes the woods look bigger?? Anyway, great work, its definitely making a difference."

