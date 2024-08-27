Gardener shares unbelievable photo after transforming junk-filled yard: 'So inspiring'

It's amazing what native plants can do for your lawn.

This Redditor's weedy yard was filled with junk, but with native plants and some TLC, a lot has changed. They shared a photo of their new garden to r/NativePlantGardening.

"A section of my yard in full bloom that was once a pile of junk, weeds, and lawn," they wrote.

The photo shows a lush and beautiful little garden, with a variety of vibrant flowers and even a little birdbath. Flowers include milkweed, yarrow, and primrose; if you're particularly curious, the whole plant list is in the comments.

If you're unhappy with your yard, native plants can change it for the better.

With native plants, you can expect to spend less time on maintenance like watering, mowing, and fertilizing. In an in-depth breakdown, The Plant Native found that "lawns and non-native plants can take 2,400% more time than a native garden."

Native plants also promote biodiversity, support pollinators, and provide food and shelter for local wildlife. This lucky Redditor found a nest of baby birds in their native garden.

You don't need a complete lawn overhaul to enjoy the benefits of native plants. It can be as simple as spreading wildflowers or switching to a clover lawn. Even dedicating a small section of yard — like this gardener — to native plants will bring plenty of pollinators, savings, and striking beauty.

Find out what plants will thrive in your area with the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder. Then, learn how to embrace them with our guide to rewild your yard.

Commenters were inspired by the yard's progress.

"So inspiring! I'm looking forward to the day when my reclaimed 'weed desert' side yard completes its own transformation," one user wrote.

"Wow, so pretty," another user commented. "Looks amazing. Well done."

