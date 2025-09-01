Experts issue warning against harmful plant that's still for sale at garden centers: 'Quickly become out of control'

A popular garden plant in the UK is overstaying its welcome and causing some serious headaches for gardeners as it grows out of control. Marketed as the perfect late-summer color when other flowers start to fade, Japanese anemones are very popular at many garden centers due to their beautiful white and pink flowers. But they can quickly take over an entire garden.

Worse yet, they are nearly impossible to get out of.

What's happening?

The Swindon Advertiser reports that Japanese anemones are among several invasive plant species that can destroy gardens if left unchecked. Despite being considered easy to grow, these plants spread through underground runners and can "quickly become out of control, and are very difficult to eradicate," according to the Swindon Advertiser.

Here's what makes them so problematic: They don't just stay where you plant them.

The plants are most problematic in loose, sandy soils, where they send out spreading roots that grow into new plants. They also self-seed, creating a double threat for unprepared gardeners. Even experienced gardeners can be caught off guard by how aggressively these plants can grow once they establish themselves.

Why are invasive plants concerning?

When plants like Japanese anemones take over, they consume sunlight, water, and vital nutrients that native plants need to survive. Native plants are much more than just landscaping. These plants provide local wildlife with food and shelter.

Birds, insects, and other wildlife have thrived in their native ecosystems for thousands of years. Invasive plants throw a wrench in that system. So, when their plant environments change, native species struggle.

The ripple effect also impacts our food supply. Many crops rely on native pollinators that need diverse native plant ecosystems to thrive.

What can I do to help with this issue?

If you've got Japanese anemones spreading, hand-pulling works better than chemicals. You'll need to dig out the entire root network and watch for new shoots. Miss even small root pieces and they'll bounce back. The process can take up to two years, so patience is key.

Prevention beats cleanup every time. Before bringing home new plants, check if they're native to your area. Choose alternatives that actually help local ecosystems. Communities worldwide are taking action against invasive plants.

One homeowner sparked a heated debate after refusing to remove invasive species from their yard, even after their state banned over 30 problematic plants. On the flip side, an Indiana community worked with volunteers to clear invasive plants and replant with native species like sugar maple and red oak.

Conservation groups in England organized a "Big Balsam Bash" with 185 volunteers to tackle invasive Himalayan balsam along rivers. There are also resources available that track critical climate issues, allowing people to understand better threats such as invasive species and the actions being taken to address them.

By staying vigilant, you can enjoy a beautiful native yard, free from invasive plants.

