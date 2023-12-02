Woman faces outrageous threats from city officials over lawn: ‘There’s absolutely no way to win with these people’

“I am going to leave it like that for the rest of the season.”

Redditors from outside the U.S. were appalled when they found out how much trouble Americans can get in for a simple choice like not mowing their lawns.

“SAD: Woman facing fines for not cutting lawn,” said one Redditor, sharing a screenshot of a news article about the case.

Photo Credit: u/Careful-Intern6264 / Reddit

The woman in question was Jacqui Pierce of Somersworth, New Hampshire. According to the original report from CBS News, Pierce had been trying to grow wildflowers in her lawn. When she went to mow, she found that one section had finally blossomed, so she left it alone to feed the pollinators.

However, this wasn’t acceptable to code compliance, CBS News reports. Pierce was given only days to cut her lawn to a height of eight inches or less, or she would be fined.

“I am planning on being a little snotty about it,” Pierce told CBS News, adding that she planned to trim the affected section of her lawn with hedge trimmers. “Seven inches? That’s code compliance, right? I am going to buy some rulers and cut my grass to seven inches. I am going to leave it like that for the rest of the season, and let those flowers die off.”

Malicious compliance can be a satisfying way to deal with lawn complaints. One homeowner had a similar plan to comply with the letter of the law when they were asked to get rid of “weeds” that were actually intentionally-grown ground cover.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Still, Redditors from outside the U.S. were baffled that American homeowners had to deal with these strict and arbitrary rules at all.

“This is what actual Freedom™ looks like, Europoors!” said one sarcastic user.

“You get fined for not cutting your lawn, you get fined for cutting your lawn too short, and you get fined if you choose to remove your lawn altogether,” said another commenter. “There’s absolutely no way to win with these people.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.