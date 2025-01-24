Tiny French home's 'upside-down' layout features an unexpected twist — here are the details

The home is also movable, as it is based on a double-axle trailer.

For various reasons, living in a "tiny home" has enduring appeal for many people — and leave it to the French to create a tiny home that feels especially glamorous and chic.

The most notable feature of the Ivy Tiny House, designed by French craft company Baluchon and featured on New Atlas, is its "upside-down" layout, with a lofted living room and the bedroom on the lower level.

The Ivy Tiny House is also movable, as it is based on a double-axle trailer. It is finished with pine and black aluminum and has double glass doors, a wood-burning stove, and a dishwasher.

Baluchon has yet to name a price for the Ivy Tiny House, but New Atlas noted the company's other models typically cost around $87,000.

That small price tag — relative to what a regular-sized house would cost — is one of the obvious benefits of tiny home living. But people who have committed to such a lifestyle like to point to other benefits as well. Those include the mental clarity they associate with living a more minimalist lifestyle, as well as the environmental benefits of consuming fewer resources.

Tiny houses — and the movement that has led so many people to figure out how to design them more efficiently — are also especially relevant right now as many people have been displaced from their homes due to climate disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires.

After Hurricane Helene hit the southeast United States, home improvement retailer Lowe's donated 100 tiny homes to people in need.

While those tiny homes were intended to be temporary, many people have decided to commit long term to living in a tiny home, allowing them to make even more planet-friendly life choices such as generating their own power with rooftop solar panels.

