  • Home Home

Tiny French home's 'upside-down' layout features an unexpected twist — here are the details

The home is also movable, as it is based on a double-axle trailer.

by Jeremiah Budin
The home is also movable, as it is based on a double-axle trailer.

Photo Credit: Baluchon

For various reasons, living in a "tiny home" has enduring appeal for many people — and leave it to the French to create a tiny home that feels especially glamorous and chic. 

The most notable feature of the Ivy Tiny House, designed by French craft company Baluchon and featured on New Atlas, is its "upside-down" layout, with a lofted living room and the bedroom on the lower level.

The Ivy Tiny House is also movable, as it is based on a double-axle trailer. It is finished with pine and black aluminum and has double glass doors, a wood-burning stove, and a dishwasher.

Would you live in a house made of fungus?

Heck yes 👍

No way 🙅‍♀️

Maybe 🤷

Only if you paid me 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Baluchon has yet to name a price for the Ivy Tiny House, but New Atlas noted the company's other models typically cost around $87,000.

That small price tag — relative to what a regular-sized house would cost — is one of the obvious benefits of tiny home living. But people who have committed to such a lifestyle like to point to other benefits as well. Those include the mental clarity they associate with living a more minimalist lifestyle, as well as the environmental benefits of consuming fewer resources.

Tiny houses — and the movement that has led so many people to figure out how to design them more efficiently — are also especially relevant right now as many people have been displaced from their homes due to climate disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

After Hurricane Helene hit the southeast United States, home improvement retailer Lowe's donated 100 tiny homes to people in need.

While those tiny homes were intended to be temporary, many people have decided to commit long term to living in a tiny home, allowing them to make even more planet-friendly life choices such as generating their own power with rooftop solar panels.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x