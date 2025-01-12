Lowe's donates dozens of tiny homes to families devastated by Hurricane Helene: 'I can't even say how much I appreciate it'

Aside from providing a quick solution to house displaced people, tiny homes can bring a number of other benefits.

Home improvement store Lowe's has stepped up to bring temporary tiny homes to people still left homeless following damage from Hurricane Helene.

Good News Network detailed that the homes will allow residents of Western North Carolina areas to remain in their towns while rebuilding efforts get underway.

The homes have been delivered in collaboration with Incredible Tiny Homes, based in Newport, Tennessee. Around 400 volunteers also contributed to the effort, with 67 homes donated to families before December 25 and another 33 forthcoming.

Measuring 8 feet by 16 feet, the dwellings have a kitchen, bathroom, and bunk beds that can sleep four people. The homes can also be connected to power, helping to keep residents comfortable during the winter chill.

"Thank God I got my new home — my 'tiny home,'" Kathy Graham, one of the beneficiaries, said, per Good News Network. "It's awesome. It's gorgeous. I can't believe it. I can't even say how much I appreciate it. The Lord has answered my prayers, honestly. Answered my prayers."

Aside from providing a quick solution to house displaced people, tiny homes can bring a number of other benefits.

They are much cheaper than typical homes or apartments, meaning less spent monthly on a mortgage or rent. The financial savings extend to bills, too, as with less space to heat and illuminate, they require a lot less energy. If connected to renewable energy systems, like a solar panel array or a small wind turbine, electricity bills can even become a thing of the past.

Hurricane Helene devastated areas in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina, and extreme weather events like this are exacerbated by human-caused pollution that leads to increased global temperatures. Tiny homes have a much-reduced polluting impact compared to conventional homes, meaning they can even help to reduce the likelihood or intensity of these traumatic weather conditions in the future.

"It just means everything," co-owner of Incredible Tiny Homes Amanda Hayes told Good News Network. "To provide housing for these people who have lost everything, this is the most special thing that we've ever done with Lowe's."

