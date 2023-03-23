Shopper finds ‘stunning’ Italian furniture piece while browsing in an unexpected place: ‘I’m very jealous’

From time to time, we all get that itch to change things up — whether it’s our clothing, our hobbies, or our furniture and home decor.

But when it comes to many of these things, including furniture, the strain on our wallets can be pretty high.

The good news, though, is there are plenty of secondhand decor and furniture pieces just waiting for a new home. And many of them are equally (or more) appealing in style and quality than new options.

If you’re not so sure, Reddit is proof. In Reddit’s r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, which is dedicated to sharing previously owned gems from all over the place, a user posted a photo of their thrifty furniture find, a room divider with an old-world feel adorned with images of books.

“Brought this beauty home with me today!! Made in Italy — my favorite 🤩,” they write in the post.

Thrifting can offer you a world of vintage gems to discover, including clothing, furniture, and trinkets from well-known brands like Ralph Lauren.

No matter what you’re after, though, retail therapy in the form of secondhand shopping reduces harmful carbon pollution and keeps excess waste out of landfills.

Furniture, in particular, is a pretty big culprit of pollution. It produces some of the highest-polluting and least sustainable impacts on the environment. For example, 9.6 million tons of related waste goes to landfills every year, not to mention the huge amounts of non-biodegradable, planet-warming pollution from plastic the industry produces.

What’s great is that many other Redditors are on board with thrifting in general and excited about this Italian piece specifically.

“Oh my GOD, that is stunning. What a find,” one user comments while another can’t hide their envy, stating, “I’m very jealous. Beautiful.”

