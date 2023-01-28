Redditor spots unbelievable vintage sweater for just $13 at their local thrift store: ‘Such a good find’

We have a feeling someone out there is going to be “livin’ better now, Coogi sweater now” — just like late rapper Notorious B.I.G. bragged in his 1994 song, “Big Poppa.”

While it remains a mystery who that person will be, we know the sweater is out there for cheap, thanks to a Redditor who shared how they spotted an iconic — and notoriously expensive — Coogi sweater on the shelf during a thrifting excursion.

“Coogi catch & release…I couldn’t bring myself to buy this lol, even at $13,” the user posts on the ThriftStoreHauls forum.

The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was known for sporting Coogi sweaters, which now retail for upwards of $600. In addition to his 1994 “Big Poppa” shoutout to the Australian-based brand, he also rapped about Coogis in the 1997 song, “Hypnotize,” saying, “Every cutie with a booty bought a Coogi.”

Thrift stores often have hidden gems like this just waiting to be discovered — including everything from high-end dutch ovens for $15 to an entire home furnishing for under $1,800. Plus, vintage is always in style.

When it comes to the environment, thrifting is always a better option than buying new because clothing production inevitably comes with an environmental price tag. According to Bloomberg, the United States throws out about 2,150 pieces of clothing every second.

To produce new clothing to meet our consumption demands, companies often source new materials instead of recycled ones. In fact, about half of the clothing sold by large online fashion labels like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThings are made entirely from virgin plastic materials like polyester. Sadly, the fashion industry is responsible for about a fifth of global plastic production.

A smart thrift store find like this Coogi sweater could score a savvy shopper a higher-quality, recycled product for equal or less money than many of those fast fashion brands.

Some commenters give the Redditor props for not buying the Coogi.

“I respect that you didn’t buy it just because you can,” one says. “Hopefully someone else who will REALLY love and appreciate this jacket swoops it up and makes their day.”

A few others aren’t so impressed with the Redditor’s so-called “catch and release” approach.

“What’s wrong with you? I’m so angry,” they say.

“You’re crazy! That’s such a good find,” another adds.

And yet others just couldn’t stop quoting Biggie and other celebrities who have paid tribute to the Coogi sweater. “Coogi. Down. To My Socks, Like I’m Biggie Papa. Bayyybayy!!” one person comments, quoting rapper A$AP Ferg.

