"They don't want to have to learn new things."

A Reddit user decided it was time to upgrade their heat pump but ran into an unexpected roadbump — every HVAC technician they contacted summarily ghosted them.

The original poster wanted to level up to an even more efficient inverter heat pump, and they went to r/hvacadvice to get to the bottom of the issue.

As energy costs continue rising with no end in sight, demand for heat pumps has soared, and more than 90% of homeowners who made the switch reported being "overwhelmingly happy."

While heat pumps aren't new, HVAC technology has advanced by leaps and bounds.





Much like installing solar panels drastically reduces electricity costs — one customer was recently billed a negative $1,357.75 — installing a heat pump can save households thousands of dollars over the life of the equipment, according to Treasury.gov.

Pairing HVAC upgrades with solar panels can boost savings exponentially, and TCD's Solar Explorer has options for nearly every household and budget, too.

In the Department of the Treasury's HVAC guidance, the agency explained that recent advances cemented heat pumps as a "valuable tool for homeowners throughout the United States."

One Reddit user offered an extremely plausible explanation for the poster's problem: heat pumps are rapidly evolving, and many techs are unwilling to "learn new things."

"A lot of contractors are scared to install them because they are more complicated, and they don't want to have to learn new things. Find a better contractor," they advised. Another HVAC installer on Reddit strongly recommended heat pumps over old-fashioned gas systems.

"A really high quality inverter … will modulate your home to within +- 0.5 degree 24/7/365. It's remarkable how comfortable it can be," they admitted.

Along with $0-down options, Palmetto's comprehensive services feature lease payments as low as $99 a month, allowing you to lock in savings of up to 50% on heating and cooling costs.

Their plans provide peace of mind with 12 years of maintenance included — which can further cut overall lifetime system costs, on top of low monthly costs and no-money-down options.

Their plans provide peace of mind with 12 years of maintenance included — which can further cut overall lifetime system costs, on top of low monthly costs and no-money-down options.

In addition to making HVAC upgrades affordable and easy, Palmetto's free Home app is as fast and fun to use as a BuzzFeed quiz — but it can help you save even more on energy costs with simple hacks, and you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for efficient home upgrades.

