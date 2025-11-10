Survey uncovers surprising trend about homeowners with heat pump HVACs — here's what over 9 in 10 homeowners said

British homeowners who use energy-efficient heat pumps to warm their homes are overwhelmingly happy with them, according to a recent survey.

Electrify Research asked 3,000 households across the UK how satisfied they are with their heating technology as part of a quarterly tracker study, the Independent reported. Of those households that use heat pumps, 94% said they were either satisfied or extremely satisfied. The survey found that 85% of people who rely on gas boilers felt the same way about that technology.

According to the company, the findings support previous research, including a 2023 study that indicated that 80% of homeowners who had a heat pump installed while living in their current home were as satisfied or more satisfied with that technology compared to their previous heating system.

Heating costs can account for a huge portion of monthly energy bills, especially in colder regions. Nesta reported that in 2023, 61% of all home energy consumption across the UK was used for heating. In the U.S., space heating is the largest expense in homes, accounting for about 45% of energy bills, according to the Department of Energy.

Upgrading an old HVAC to a heat pump system can save homeowners on energy costs. In the U.S., these savings could add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year, the DOE said in a 2024 article. Similarly, UK residents stand to save around £700 (about $920) a year on heating bills by 2050 by shifting to heat pumps, the Independent reported, citing data from the Climate Change Committee.

Because they use far less energy than traditional HVAC systems and don't rely on the use of planet-warming, dirty fuels such as gas, electric heat pumps are also better for the environment. According to Rewiring America, 98% of households would cut their carbon pollution by installing a heat pump. Plus, these devices can do double duty, serving as both heaters and cooling systems.

There's no better time than the present to start saving with a heat pump — people living in the U.S. can still get thousands of dollars in federal tax credits on the cost of a heat pump system through the end of 2025.

No matter where you live, upgrading to a heat pump can help save money and protect the planet.

"Saving money with a heat pump is an opportunity for Americans in every state," the DOE stated in its 2024 post.

According to Ben Marks, managing director at Electrify Research, "Heat pumps sometimes get a lot of criticism in the popular press, but when you talk to their owners, they're generally delighted with them."

