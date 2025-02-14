  • Home Home

Homeowner issues plea for help after sharing photo of neighbor's aggressive yard feature: 'I have no idea how to bring this up to them'

"I'd just buy a pair of loppers and cut it."

by Jennifer Kodros
"I'd just buy a pair of loppers and cut it."

Photo Credit: iStock

Danny Zuko's chills aren't the only thing multiplying. Invasive plants are known to spread aggressively in the blink of an eye while smothering natural root systems. Definitely NOT the one that you want.

One homeowner went to r/NativePlantGardening for advice on dealing with their neighbor's invasive wisteria, tree of heaven, hedge bindweed, and porcelain berries creeping over their shared fence and wreaking havoc in their yard.

"I'd just buy a pair of loppers and cut it."
Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo shows the foliage making its way over the shared fence, which is now damaged by the non-native plants

"How do y'all deal with neighbors who aren't on the native plant train?" the OP asked. "I have no idea how to bring this up to them when they clearly don't care."

Do they not care or do they just not know? You'll never know until you ask. Neighbors can be a significant barrier for homeowners looking to adopt climate-friendly solutions such as native landscaping, solar panels, or composting. Many people have long-standing aesthetic expectations with resistance to changes that deviate from the traditional manicured green lawn or cookie-cutter home appearance. 

Neighbors typically object to eco-friendly initiatives due to misconceptions like believing native lawns are unkempt or that solar panels decrease property values, when in fact, high energy scores raise property values. Neighborly pressures can discourage homeowners from pursuing environmentally responsible changes, making it challenging or giving up on the effort altogether.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

To overcome these barriers, homeowners can focus on education and community engagement. Sharing information about the benefits of eco-friendly solutions, such as lower water bills, increased biodiversity, and reduced pesticide use, can help debunk misconceptions. Lead by example to demonstrate the benefits of choices that will reduce your carbon impact and shift perspectives.

HOAs can further complicate efforts by enforcing strict landscaping rules, often prioritizing conformity over anything circular. For those facing HOA restrictions, check out TCD's HOA guide for step-by-step ways to strive for change. 

The post ignited a plethora of conversations about neighbors, native plants, and property lines. 

"I'd just buy a pair of loppers and cut it away from my side of the fence," one Redditor shrugged.

"It all started with a simple conversation," one homeowner wrote after working with their neighbor to cut down trees together after showing him the damage that was being done to their shared fence.

"I have a neighbor who deliberately allows Japanese knotweed to grow because, in his words, "it's the only thing that will grow there." I attempted to explain that it's the only thing growing there because it kills everything else," another posted with audible frustration.

In the words of Sandra Dee, "You better shape up."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x