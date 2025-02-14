Homeowner issues plea for help after sharing photo of neighbor's aggressive yard feature: 'I have no idea how to bring this up to them'

Danny Zuko's chills aren't the only thing multiplying. Invasive plants are known to spread aggressively in the blink of an eye while smothering natural root systems. Definitely NOT the one that you want.

One homeowner went to r/NativePlantGardening for advice on dealing with their neighbor's invasive wisteria, tree of heaven, hedge bindweed, and porcelain berries creeping over their shared fence and wreaking havoc in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo shows the foliage making its way over the shared fence, which is now damaged by the non-native plants.

"How do y'all deal with neighbors who aren't on the native plant train?" the OP asked. "I have no idea how to bring this up to them when they clearly don't care."

Do they not care or do they just not know? You'll never know until you ask. Neighbors can be a significant barrier for homeowners looking to adopt climate-friendly solutions such as native landscaping, solar panels, or composting. Many people have long-standing aesthetic expectations with resistance to changes that deviate from the traditional manicured green lawn or cookie-cutter home appearance.

Neighbors typically object to eco-friendly initiatives due to misconceptions like believing native lawns are unkempt or that solar panels decrease property values, when in fact, high energy scores raise property values. Neighborly pressures can discourage homeowners from pursuing environmentally responsible changes, making it challenging or giving up on the effort altogether.

To overcome these barriers, homeowners can focus on education and community engagement. Sharing information about the benefits of eco-friendly solutions, such as lower water bills, increased biodiversity, and reduced pesticide use, can help debunk misconceptions. Lead by example to demonstrate the benefits of choices that will reduce your carbon impact and shift perspectives.

HOAs can further complicate efforts by enforcing strict landscaping rules, often prioritizing conformity over anything circular. For those facing HOA restrictions, check out TCD's HOA guide for step-by-step ways to strive for change.

The post ignited a plethora of conversations about neighbors, native plants, and property lines.

"I'd just buy a pair of loppers and cut it away from my side of the fence," one Redditor shrugged.

"It all started with a simple conversation," one homeowner wrote after working with their neighbor to cut down trees together after showing him the damage that was being done to their shared fence.

"I have a neighbor who deliberately allows Japanese knotweed to grow because, in his words, "it's the only thing that will grow there." I attempted to explain that it's the only thing growing there because it kills everything else," another posted with audible frustration.

In the words of Sandra Dee, "You better shape up."

