Gardener sparks discussion after sharing regretful planting mistake: 'It's the bane of my existence'

Letting things grow just to see what happens is a common mistake.

Anyone can grow a garden, but the learning curve for doing it well is pretty high.

One gardener found this out the hard way. In a post on Reddit, they shared a photo of their vegetable garden, which is on a hill with rock retaining walls. They share how they allowed some tiny clover with yellow flowers to grow alongside their vegetables, and now they can't get rid of that plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have been battling clover all over everything ever since. It's the bane of my existence," they shared.

While there's no way to tell if this clover is an invasive species without more information, there's a good chance that it is. According to the Forest Service, invasive species tend to thrive and are difficult to get rid of because they produce lots of seeds, have dense root systems that spread far and prevent other roots from getting nutrients, and they can even inhibit the growth of other species. This can get bad enough that it leads to the loss of native species.

You can help prevent this by upgrading your yard to a natural lawn. According to the Natural History Museum in London, getting started can be as easy as not mowing. Depending on where you live, you may have to be aggressive to keep invasive species out, especially when you get started. Local experts at a garden center or online can help you identify these species and may be able to tell you how to get rid of them.

Natural lawns aren't just good for keeping invasive species out. The Natural History Museum explains how they are good for pollinators, who help protect our food supply. You'll spend less on lawn maintenance and use less water to keep it looking great, too.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Just remember what this Redditor learned and take care of weeds that want to take over early. Letting things grow just to see what happens is a common mistake.

One Redditor said, "I did the exact same thing with a plant last season, letting it grow to see what it would do."

Another added, "I feel so bad for you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.