Massive project will clear out huge amounts of landscaping after unintended issues arose — here's what's happening

A $56,000 grant is making this possible.

by Simon Sage
A lot of work will soon be going into clearing invasive shrubs from northern Michigan, according to Cadillac News

The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area group has secured funding to replace species such as barberry, privet, Bradford pear, winged burning bush, and creeping myrtle. Those species are prone to spreading well beyond their original planting zone, making them notable threats. 

Many of these species were planted as decorative landscaping, but native alternatives can do the job better. Creeping phlox, winterberry holly, maple-leaved viburnum, redbud, and witch-hazel are just some of the native species the NCCISMA is hoping to spread through this program. 

This work will take place at 30 sites across Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties in Michigan. The $56,000 grant that's making this possible comes from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which had allocated over $7 million toward managing invasive species in 2024. 

Invasive species are a major problem as they consume all of the resources within an area, leaving little to none for native species. This causes a decline in biodiversity and reduces the services provided by species that have been displaced. These services include pollination and soil health, but biodiversity loss can include economic costs. Invasive species can invade cropland and damage infrastructure when left unchecked. 

You can secure your own yard against invasive species by thoughtfully planting native species. They look great, require little watering since they've evolved for the habitat, prevent erosion with healthy root systems, and provide a home for vitally important pollinators and other wildlife. After switching to a native-plant lawn, you can save $225 on water and $100 on pesticides and fertilizers each year. 

Michigan schools or government sites in the NCCISMA coverage area can apply for free remediation until May 11, which will include signage and custom plant selection for their site. 

