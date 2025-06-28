Plant expert exasperated after noticing dangerous landscaping in neighborhood: 'You couldn't do it more wrong if you possibly tried'

Gardener Baphomet Flowers (@baphometflowers) spotted several highly invasive plants purposefully planted in a neighborhood yard and had to vent to TikTok.

"You couldn't do it more wrong if you possibly tried," they said in their video. "I can't. I can't with this."

They went on to identify Japanese barberry, Morrow's honeysuckle, and burning bush.

"All of these plants ruin native habitats. They take over when not controlled, and easily 'escape' the 'yard,'" they wrote in the video caption.

Japanese barberry features thorns that are a danger to any wildlife going through its bush. Despite its ability to spread quickly, some garden centers still sell Japanese barberry. Morrow's honeysuckle can be a pain to remove, but it's possible with a lot of elbow grease. Burning bush can get so out of hand as to require municipal intervention.

Invasive species usually end up in new environments because people brought them there, as is the case here. Once taken from where the species evolved, it no longer has to deal with the natural checks and balances of its native habitat. This can allow many plants and animals to outcompete species native to their new habitat.

As an invasive develops a monopoly on key resources like food and water, native species are pushed out, leading to a decline in biodiversity. Ecosystems with low biodiversity are more prone to disease and have a cascading loss of important services, some of which benefit humans.

This can be avoided by planting native species in your yard. They're well-suited for the climate, so they need less maintenance than exotic species and have evolved to support the local ecosystem.

TikTok commenters were just as annoyed as Baphomet Flowers at the invasives being planted in a front yard.

"There are plenty of non native plants that pose little to no danger and can be used in your landscape design with zero guilt (not in this video however)," said one viewer. "I've made a business removing invasive species and planting almost nothing but natives in my landscape designs."

"Invasives are the equivalent to letting your dog [poop] in your neighbors yard. Deal with it," said another community member.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.