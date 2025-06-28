  • Home Home

Plant expert exasperated after noticing dangerous landscaping in neighborhood: 'You couldn't do it more wrong if you possibly tried'

TikTok commenters were just as annoyed.

by Simon Sage
TikTok commenters were just as annoyed.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardener Baphomet Flowers (@baphometflowers) spotted several highly invasive plants purposefully planted in a neighborhood yard and had to vent to TikTok. 

"You couldn't do it more wrong if you possibly tried," they said in their video. "I can't. I can't with this." 

@baphometflowers #invasiveplants #yardcare #lawncare #landscaping ♬ original sound - Baphomet Flowers

They went on to identify Japanese barberry, Morrow's honeysuckle, and burning bush. 

"All of these plants ruin native habitats. They take over when not controlled, and easily 'escape' the 'yard,'" they wrote in the video caption. 

Japanese barberry features thorns that are a danger to any wildlife going through its bush. Despite its ability to spread quickly, some garden centers still sell Japanese barberry. Morrow's honeysuckle can be a pain to remove, but it's possible with a lot of elbow grease. Burning bush can get so out of hand as to require municipal intervention

Invasive species usually end up in new environments because people brought them there, as is the case here. Once taken from where the species evolved, it no longer has to deal with the natural checks and balances of its native habitat. This can allow many plants and animals to outcompete species native to their new habitat. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

As an invasive develops a monopoly on key resources like food and water, native species are pushed out, leading to a decline in biodiversity. Ecosystems with low biodiversity are more prone to disease and have a cascading loss of important services, some of which benefit humans. 

This can be avoided by planting native species in your yard. They're well-suited for the climate, so they need less maintenance than exotic species and have evolved to support the local ecosystem. 

TikTok commenters were just as annoyed as Baphomet Flowers at the invasives being planted in a front yard. 

"There are plenty of non native plants that pose little to no danger and can be used in your landscape design with zero guilt (not in this video however)," said one viewer. "I've made a business removing invasive species and planting almost nothing but natives in my landscape designs." 

"Invasives are the equivalent to letting your dog [poop] in your neighbors yard. Deal with it," said another community member. 

Should we be actively working to kill invasive species?

Absolutely 💯

It depends on the species 🤔

I don't know 🤷

No — leave nature alone 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x