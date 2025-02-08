New homeowner shares nightmare photo of what previous owners planted as landscaping: 'I just want my wildflowers'

"This is after 2 rounds of cutting and 1 round of digging."

Some gardeners love daylilies because they are easy to grow and maintain while blooming in many colors. However, they also quickly become invasive plants because they spread rapidly and crowd out other species.

One homeowner learned this the hard way after moving into a new house with a yard full of daylilies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The amount of daylilies in front of my new house is absurd," the homeowner shared on Reddit along with before-and-after photos. "This is after 2 rounds of cutting and 1 round of digging. Oh and they planted them in a rock bed, so digging up rocks and bulbs. I just want my wildflowers bro."

When invasive species of plants are allowed to thrive, they damage local ecosystems and have a ripple effect on the broader environment. This is because they can decrease water filtration, increase erosion, and change soil chemistry as well as crowd out native plants.

Though it required substantial time and labor, the OP had the right idea to dig up the invasive daylilies and make room for wildflowers.

Daylilies and other invasive plants harm the environment while straining homeowners' budgets. They will only get worse over time if not dealt with, potentially even threatening wildlife and spreading diseases to other plants.

A much better approach to landscaping is to grow a natural lawn filled with plants that belong in their native habitat. Wild, native plants help you save time and money on lawn care while supporting local pollinators, perpetuating our food supply.

r/NativePlantGardening followers applauded the homeowner's efforts and offered their sympathies, experiences, and advice.

"I feel this pain!" one Reddit user wrote. "We recently bought our first house and the backyard is completely taken over by daylilies. They have been a nightmare to remove."

"Use a mattock/pickaxe and attack the ground with furious anger," someone else suggested. "Load up on a ton of caffeine and blast your fav genre of loud music."

"Just keep at it a bit at a time, and you will see the rewards eventually!" another commenter encouraged.

