Landscaper shares satisfying time-lapse video after transforming neglected vacation home: 'This is the content I love to see'

A neglected vacation home in a coastal region was in desperate need of some care. TikToker Elliot Goes (@elliot_goes) took up the challenge, timelapsing a satisfying video of him removing invasive, overgrown plants and transforming the property.

"There's a lot of encroachment of ivy and blackberries all through the garden and even onto the house in some areas," Elliot said in a voice-over to the video. "I'm going to be totally rehabilitating this place to the best of my ability."

To do so, Elliot started by manually creating a perimeter around the house. Part of his job is to make sure the highly invasive ivy and blackberries stay out for good.

In the U.S., certain types of blackberry and ivy are non-native, invasive species that can establish themselves in a new environment and spread rapidly. They can crowd out native vegetation; alter soil chemistry; take over light, moisture, and nutrient resources; and disrupt ecosystems.

These changes are not only bad for local wildlife and biodiversity — they can also have knock-on effects on human health, property, and maintenance costs.

Overseas, the European Environment Agency has reported that many invasive plants contribute to ecosystem degradation and can even carry or facilitate pests and diseases.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Getting rid of invasive plants and rewilding your yard can save you time and money in the long run. Left unchecked, vines such as ivy can creep along rooflines, gutters, walls, and foundations, requiring expensive repairs.

Removing the invasive plants without harsh chemicals avoids long-term damage. Chemicals that can run off into waterways, seep into soil, and harm pollinators make for a less-than-ideal long-term solution for managing invasive plants. The way Elliot does so in the time-lapse video, through digging out roots, cutting vines at the base, and smothering regrowth with mulch, landscapers can achieve control without introducing toxins to the ecosystem.

TikTok users flocked to the comments to express praise for the landscaper's work.

"Cool project," wrote one. "You're uncovering the original landscaping."

One simply stated, "This is the content I love to see."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.