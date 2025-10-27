Woman urges people to eat from bushes growing all over US: 'Eat them up, folks'

Getting rid of invasive species doesn't have to be painful or even challenging, according to one TikToker who has come up with the simplest of plans.

The Nature Educator (@thenatureeducator) recommends eating as many Himalayan blackberries straight off the bushes as you can. That way, this invasive species won't have a chance to spread its seeds and take even more land away from native species.

#biodiversity #invasivespecies #conservation #nature ♬ original sound - thenatureeducator @thenatureeducator Eat the edible invasives!!! Himalayan blackberry, also called Armenian blackberry, is an invasive plant native to Armenia and northern Iran. It was brought to North America in the late 1800s, where it quickly took over, forming dense, thorny thickets that outcompete native plants , block wildlife movement, and reduce biodiversity. This plant is also invasive to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Its seeds are located inside the big berries, so picking and eating them helps reduce the number seeds in the environment and prevents some new plants from growing from fallen fruit. So... eat them up, folks! Himalayan blackberry also spreads by branches (canes) touching down and rooting, so the most effective way to remove it is by cutting and digging out the root crown is the most effective way to control it. Watch out for its prickly thorns on the stems and leaves! #naturalist

As she explains in the text below her video,

This is a great way to take action locally without having to go the extra mile.

As the U.S. Forest Service explained, invasive species tend to succeed because they produce a lot of seeds, thrive in soil where other plants might struggle, grow root systems that keep other plants away, and even release chemicals that inhibit the growth of other plants.

This results in a greater risk for endangered or extinct local plant species, which reduces biodiversity.

A study published in the journal Trends in Plant Science explained that biodiversity is important for all of us. It helps the entire ecosystem to function better when there's a greater diversity of plant life. The presence of more plants is also beneficial for the soil they inhabit, which can help support biodiversity in the long term.

All of this means more food for all of us, safer air to breathe, cleaner soil where the crops we eat are grown, and healthier native animal life, too. Who doesn't want to invest in that?

If you're interested in foraging for these blackberries and other plants, just make sure what you're eating is safe before you consume. You may also want to learn how to identify these blackberries as opposed to native species to make sure you eat the right ones.

Other TikTokers were excited about this plan.

"Those blackberries are a worthy foe indeed," one person said.

"(Delicious) mission understood," another added.

"One of my most favourite things in the world," a third shared.

