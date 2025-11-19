Gardener warned after sharing photo of plant purchased from local nursery: 'You should be killing it'

"You can sometimes be fined for not removing those."

Once invasive species are established in a non-native area, they are extremely difficult (and expensive) to remove.

For example, one gardener in northern Texas learned that not every pretty plant belongs in their backyard when they accidentally bought an invasive plant. In a post on r/whatsthisplant, they asked: "Is this what I bought or a transplant?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared how one of two climbing plants they bought from a local feed store ended up looking more like a tree. They called it "tenacious" and said that it can grow right back after "being eaten down" within weeks.

The plant resembles the tree of heaven and sumac plants, but commenters identified the photo as an Asian species of wisteria, which is considered invasive in the U.S. It's known for its attractive blooms and its habit of overtaking everything and anything nearby.

Invasive species are plants or animals that spread quickly outside their native range while outcompeting local species for resources. Wisteria, specifically, can crowd out plants that local pollinators and birds depend on. It can wrap around tree trunks, "strangling" them until they die, according to Rutgers' Environmental Stewards.

Japanese knotweed is another invasive plant that can cause major damage once established. Wild mint, which can spread "relentlessly" across a person's yard, isn't great either.

If you really want wisteria in your yard, American wisteria (like amethyst falls) is native and creates a more harmonious environment.

When it comes to managing invasive plants, controlling them without chemicals is more eco- and household-friendly than toxic alternatives. Homeowners looking to rebuild their yard with less maintenance should consider upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding. Both outdoor management strategies can reduce your water use and support pollinators.

A few people offered their thoughts and advice to the OP in the comments.

"It's Wisteria, and will climb and destroy everything in its path," one Redditor warned in the thread.

"If a plant is invasive, you should be killing it. Not replanting it or letting it be. Invasive means it isn't naturally from the region, harmful to native species, and often aggressively spreads," a second commenter added to the thread. "Some invasives are also deemed "noxious weeds" in some areas. You can sometimes be fined for not removing those. I'm not sure of Wisteria's status in Texas, so this part may or may not apply."

