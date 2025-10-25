Proud homeowner shares inspiring before-and-after photos of daunting landscaping project: 'That's seriously impressive'

Any progress is good progress, especially when it comes to removing invasive species.

An Ohio homeowner shared incredible before-and-after photos of their property after a long battle with invasive ivy.

They shared several progress pictures to r/NativePlantGardening and asked for advice on the next steps of native gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our house is on almost 1-acre lot that is lightly wooded," they explained. "The problem is the previous owners let the English ivy take over. ... The goal is to remove the nuisance plants and replace with native woodland plants. We hope to create a habitat that invites pollinators and native wildlife, while also hoping to put the booming mosquito population in check."

The homeowner has made a ton of progress, transforming an overgrown mess into a welcoming clearing. It's not easy work, but the end result — native plants like wood sorrel, witch hazel, and clover — is going to be stunning.

If left unchecked, invasive plants — such as English ivy — can easily take over an entire yard. One homeowner even saw the persistent plant growing through the walls of their parents' home.

Invasive plants can definitely damage your home, and they hurt the surrounding ecosystem, too. Invasive plants spread quickly, suffocate native plants, and outcompete others for resources. They can dominate an entire area, drastically reduce biodiversity, and can even push certain species to extinction.

Invasive plants can cause a lot of damage quickly, so they should be swiftly removed once spotted. In their place, plant native species for low-maintenance, gorgeous plants that promote biodiversity, reduce air and soil pollution, and support essential pollinators.

Commenters congratulated the homeowner on their work.

"That's seriously impressive," one user admired.

"Looks great," another commenter agreed. "Amazing job. I won a similar battle with periwinkle that was covering half an acre of our forested back yard by persistent hand pulling. It still makes me happy thinking about it. Now comes the fun part which is planting natives."

"Respect," a third Redditor wrote. "I did this in a much smaller area for my parents this year and I was beat."

