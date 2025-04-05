Tired of lukewarm showers? This ultra-efficient water heater quickly delivers up to 50% more hot water

The cure for a bad day is sometimes as simple as a piping hot shower.

Believe it or not, there is a way to guarantee you get the spa treatment each and every time you hop in for a rinse — and it also saves you thousands of dollars.

It all comes down to how your hot water heater operates.

Most homes still run on systems that heat water using electricity, gases, or oils. Yet these fuels are not all that efficient at heating water and can even dirty your home's air quality.

Luckily, there is another way: heat pump water heaters.

These systems also use electricity, but they don't convert heat from the grid. All they need is the air around them, which they draw heat from like a reverse refrigerator. The result can be double or triple the energy efficiency of standard water heaters, per the Department of Energy.

Heat pump water heaters don't just maximize comfort in your home. Since they do more with less energy, they drastically cut down your utility bills over time — and the planet is better for it, too.

Now, installing one of these units costs a bit more upfront than a conventional one before the savings kick in. But you can knock the price down using tax rebates and credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. President Trump may remove some of these incentives, so it could be wise to act fast if your water heater is ready to be replaced.

One model coming out this year has some extra cool features. Cala, the company making it, calls it "the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater."

On top of an ultra-efficient design, this heater provides up to 50% more hot water across the board. By heating to a much higher temperature and then strategically mixing in cool water, it can sustain the sweet spot all day.

Cala's smart heater will also preheat a full tank of water before a storm in case the power goes out, and you can further customize it on an app to fit your personal daily routine. The unit is eligible for money back at the local, state, and federal levels.

Already have a heat pump water heater? You can find similar benefits, both financially and environmentally, with solar panels, induction cooking, and other home improvements.

