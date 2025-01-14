Staggering report highlights massive health issues connected to common household appliances — here's what's at risk

Installing electric appliances in your home could prevent premature deaths and save health expenses, according to new research from Rewiring America.

The study shows that upgrading America's gas furnaces, water heaters, and clothes dryers to electric alternatives would reduce air pollution by more than 300,000 tons annually, equal to taking 40 million cars off the road.

When burned in homes, fuels like gas and oil release tiny particles that can enter the lungs and bloodstream. These particles are especially hazardous, as they often lead to cardiac problems, breathing issues, and other health concerns.

Converting all U.S. households to electric heat pumps, water heaters, and dryers would prevent about 3,400 early deaths yearly, matching the number of lives lost to distracted driving.

The biggest win? Better health outcomes worth $40 billion per year, with about three-quarters of benefits from switching home heating to electric heat pumps.

For example, a single heat pump installation in New York creates over $22,000 in health benefits during its 14-year lifespan, which is more than its upfront cost.

Plus, electric upgrades cut energy bills by $60 billion annually nationwide while creating over 1 million jobs.

Ready to make the switch? Federal tax credits and rebates can cover up to $10,000 for heat pump installations, though these rebates may not be around forever, as President-elect Donald Trump has stated he intends to eliminate them during his second term (though this would require a Congressional act). Taking advantage now rather than later may save you thousands.

Rewiring America also offers free tools to check available incentives and find local contractors.

"By making investments in residential electrification and passing policies that make it easier for households to choose these electric appliances, especially for households in disadvantaged and low- to moderate-income communities, policymakers can improve community health and reduce outdoor air pollution, in addition to reducing energy bills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions," the report states.

The findings show the biggest health gains in densely populated regions like the Northeast, where many homes still use oil heat.

