Woman shares game-changing hack to grow infinite plants using empty medicine bottles: 'Don't toss them out'

"I will never be throwing another vial away ever again ever."

The Diabetes Link (@thediabeteslink) recently found a great use for leftover insulin bottles and shared it with their TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Wondering what to do with your empty insulin vials? Don't toss them out," warned the poster in the video caption. "This takes only about five minutes, and after a couple of months, you have brand new succulents."

They went on to show how to pull the cap off a used insulin bottle with needle-nose pliers. Once removed and given a quick rinse, the bottle was ready to be home to a succulent leaf.

The bottle was filled with water, and a single leaf was propped into its mouth. The bottom of the leaf was given just enough contact with the water below to start growing roots.

How it's helping

Knowing your recycling options includes knowing how to reuse what's within arm's reach. Other clever gardeners have used empty wine and fragrance bottles to water plants. It's even possible to house mature plants in these old containers if they are big enough.

Glass recycling is generally quite efficient, but it still uses a lot of power. It takes 30% less energy to recycle glass than to make more from virgin materials. Being able to use glass in its existing form helps to prevent that energy use in both processing and transportation.

That is, of course, assuming glass actually ends up in recycling. About two-thirds of glass waste in the U.S. goes to landfills, where it takes up to 1 million years to decompose.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were keen to start growing their own succulents at home with spare bottles kicking around.

"Stoppppp I love this. I have two years worth of empty insulin vials I've been saving," said one viewer.

"Woah! 18 years as a diabetic and I just learned the tops can be removed?! I will never be throwing another vial away ever again ever," said another community member.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.