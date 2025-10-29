Solar expert easily breaks down one of the most persistent myths about modern panels: 'That is not … true'

Even though going solar is one of the best ways to drastically reduce energy bills and promote healthier air quality, misinformation can prevent homeowners from taking the leap to enjoy these benefits. One expert has busted several of the most persistent myths about solar panels.

Dean Dunning of Think Solar Group (@thinksolargroup) explained in a YouTube video why installing solar panels is a smart decision for many consumers — even those in regions with cloudy days during some parts of the year.

First and foremost, reputable installers will ensure the installation process goes smoothly. EnergySage's free tools make it easy to obtain comparable quotes from vetted solar installers.

And even though many understandably fear their solar will stop working altogether during cloudy weather, Dunning explains why "that's not entirely true."

"Don't get it wrong. Solar definitely needs sunlight to work, but it doesn't need blazing heat or clear-blue skies. What matters is the radiance, the intensity of light that's hitting the panels," he says. "... The key is to look at solar as a year-round system. A few cloudy weeks in winter doesn't cancel out the benefits you get on long summer days."

Battery storage can help you navigate these variances and keep the power on during grid outages. Meanwhile, technological advancements mean today's solar panels are more efficient and affordable than ever before, and high-quality panels come with decades-long warranties.

"Modern panels are rated between 18 and 25% efficient. This might sound low at first, but it's actually a measure of how much sunlight the panel turns into electricity," Dunning says. "… This jump in performance [compared to around 15% in years past] means fewer panels are needed for the same energy output, which lowers your installation costs."

On average, EnergySage saves homeowners $10,000 on installation costs. Acting now could mean thousands in savings because the 30% solar tax credit expires Dec. 31. EnergySage's mapping tool can help you explore possible incentives available in your state.

If buying panels is not right for you, consider a solar leasing plan to lock in low rates without the high upfront cost. Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan requires no money down.

Electrifying your home with energy-efficient equipment, like a heat pump, will further enhance your long-term savings. Mitsubishi can help you find the right heat pump for your budget.

"As you can see, solar in 2025 is a completely different story to what it might have been 10, 15 years ago," Dunning concluded. "Panels are cheaper, batteries are smarter, systems last longer, and the paybacks are better than ever."

