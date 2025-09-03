Cautious homeowner searches for AC replacement advice after installer suggests high-tech heat pump: 'Is this just an upsell?'

Upgrading your AC unit can reap massive savings over time.

One homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice while debating whether to replace their AC. According to the OP, their current setup is an AC unit and a separate oil boiler with "indirect forced hot air." Since their AC unit is on its last legs, the OP was looking into replacement options.

Although their AC technician suggested switching to a heat pump, the OP remained hesitant.

"To me, since I like the oil and the boiler is in great shape, it seems like I don't need (or want?) a heat pump," wrote the OP. "Is this just an upsell or is there an advantage that I am not aware of?"

While making the switch to a heat pump can seem daunting, Redditors emphasized the long-term benefits and encouraged the OP to make the upgrade.

"A heat pump performs great against oil and should cost the same as a straight AC," responded one user. "It's a no brainer."

"Heat pumps are cheaper to purchase and not as hard on your wallet in the summer when running the a/c," added another Redditor.

Since heat pumps are 3-5 times more energy efficient than conventional gas boilers, you can significantly reduce your household's energy consumption, which in turn lowers your monthly bills. In fact, upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower your energy payments while reducing your household's environmental footprint.

Homeowners who switch to a heat pump save an average of nearly $400 each year on their total energy costs, according to Rewiring America.

Plus, with federal tax credits, homeowners can save even more when they upgrade to a heat pump. While some rebates are expiring by the end of 2025, tax credits for heat pumps are still available for homeowners to take advantage of.

Redditors continued to discuss the OP's upgrade options.

"A heat pump will cost a bit more than a cool only outdoor unit but has more flexibility," replied one user. "Depending on your cost of oil and your electricity cost the HP can be cheaper to run, at least in warmer temperatures."

