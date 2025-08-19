Appliance reviewer debunks rampant claim about heat pump HVACs after upgrading: 'Costs us next to nothing'

It's a good thing Jonathan Tracey (@Jonathan Tracey) didn't listen to the detractors who said heat pumps cost a fortune to run.

That's because the U.K.-based YouTuber's home is now much more comfortable and energy efficient, in part thanks to the cutting-edge tech.

"What if I told you my house is always warm, my hot water, it never runs out, and I spend less money than I did with a gas boiler," he said in a video.

It's all made possible by using a mix of solar panels, battery storage, and a heat pump. The latter heating technology is a linchpin to the savings, disproving needlessly cost-wary critics. Rewiring America estimated that average households will save between $400 and $1,000 annually by upgrading to a heat pump.

For his part, Tracey is "on a journey to energy independence" with "all things renewable," per his channel. He has had household solar for 14 years, along with batteries to store electricity. In the video, he explained that they have already paid for themselves. By charging the packs during low-cost times at night, he can run the heat pump during the day, and it "costs us next to nothing."

There are several types of heat pumps that can supplement or replace traditional furnaces and air conditioners that burn dirty fuels or consume loads of electricity.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that the units can reduce heating-related energy use by up to 75%. Some are even ductless. Pressurized refrigerant is used to absorb and transport warm air in or out of the house, depending on the season, according to Energy Star.

Tracey's November electricity bill increased by less than $10 after installing his unit. But his gas bill has nearly been eliminated, resulting in substantial overall savings. For reference, the average U.S. home uses about 52% of its energy to provide heat and AC, per government data.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Mitsubishi Electric can help you find the right heat pump system for your home and a local pro to install it. They cost between $1,500 and $15,000, depending on the kind you get and the size, according to This Old House.

Buying one by the end of the year will secure up to $2,000 in tax breaks.

Solar tax credits are expiring, too. EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you navigate the household installation process to save up to $10,000 on upfront costs. Many states still provide perks for cleaner energy tech, as well.

Tracey has demonstrated that the upgrades are a worthwhile investment. He has slashed pollution that was being spewed by his old HVAC system and saved money in the process. According to NASA, polluted air is linked to life-threatening, extreme heat and weather events that are setting records, so reducing the fumes is a significant win.

"My home stays perfect all day and all night. No more cold mornings or waiting for the heat to kick in," he said in the clip.

If you're ready to update your home's old HVAC system, it's important to find trusted installers. Luckily, Mitsubishi has tons of resources to help make the upgrade simple and convenient.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.