Homeowner sparks outrage after sharing photo of controversial yard makeover: 'Boo this man'

The internet was simply not having it when a homeowner came to take a victory lap after installing artificial turf over their trees.

A Redditor got a chorus of boos from the r/lawncare subreddit after triumphantly titling their post, "I'll take more NO MOWING!" and writing, "Everyone is getting it."

Their photo showed a couple of trees buried in plastic material. Immediately, the OP was greeted with a reaction that would make even Philadelphia sports fans blush.

Separate posters called it "ridiculous" and "trash," while another user posted a popular GIF with the onscreen text of "Boo This Man! Boo!" A friendlier poster charitably started out their post with, "If you are happy then that's all that matters."

That sentiment didn't last long, as the second half of their post was sharply critical. A user followed up on their assessment, asking, "How do the trees feel about it?"

That's probably the most concerning part of the OP's actions. Artificial turf is a giant piece of plastic that is bad news for trees, as The Los Angeles Times detailed.

The material is a magnet for heat while blocking water from reaching trees that desperately need it while also frequently blocking parts of the tree like the root crown. That can spell doom for already established trees like the OP's.

Also, the homeowner's celebrations may be short-lived. There are some real concerns about the toxicity of the turf causing long-term damage due to its use of PFAs.

Additionally, while they won't have to mow the lawn, they will still have to sweep or vacuum it and contend with pesky things to remove like pet urine.

A better idea for the OP might be going with xeriscaping using rocks or mulch alongside native plants. That's if they want to tap into minimal yard work while conserving water.

A native lawn with a base of buffalo grass or clover could also save time and water while providing a hospitable place for pollinators that are crucial to our fruits and vegetables.

The Reddit community's sentiment was really anything but the big batch of plastic would be an improvement over what the OP did.

"Go start a carpet care sub and post this … over there," a commenter suggested.

