Homeowner skeptical after landscaping company makes promise about controversial practice: 'They lied'

Artificial turf is popular due to its low maintenance and durability, but covering the earth in a plastic film can negatively impact the environment in several ways and kill your plants.

Artificial turf can heat up to extreme temperatures during hot weather and restrict water from reaching the ground. This can have a devastating impact on trees and other plants already established in the yard, as one homeowner recently found out.

Posting on the subreddit r/arborists, the distressed homeowner shared photos of an ailing maple tree surrounded by a sea of plastic lawn. The tree was clearly in distress, with the photos showing the trunk splitting and branches curling.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner wrote that the artificial lawn had been recently installed by a landscaping company, which said the turf would not hurt the tree if it was installed right up to the base, covering the root crown of the tree.

The homeowner, based in North Texas, also shared that the tree had been well established before the turf was installed. "I'm curious if I should have it taken out or I should hold out to see if it comes back in the spring," they said.

Commenters were quick to point out that the likely source of the tree's demise was the artificial lawn. Plastic turf traps heat and can create conditions that are too hot for trees to survive. Additionally, burying or covering the root crown of the tree can lead to problems with air circulation and fungus.

People looking for a low-maintenance alternative to a traditional lawn should consider planting a native garden or switching to a natural lawn. Clover and buffalo grass are good examples of plants you can use in place of a traditional lawn, and they are much easier to maintain. These plants are drought-resistant and require much less watering than traditional lawns. They also provide essential habitat for a range of wildlife, including pollinators, which are vital for pollinating many crop plants.

Xeriscaping and planting a native garden are other alternatives to traditional lawns. Xeriscaping is a landscaping technique that reduces or removes the need for irrigation by focusing on native, drought-tolerant plants and replacing the lawn area with rocks or mulch.

"They lied, trees need breathable permeable soil especially in a hot climate like Texas," wrote one commenter.

Another told the original poster that "absolutely nothing is going to do well under a plastic sheet!"

