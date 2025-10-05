Industry insider exposes the popular solar myth holding back homeowners from installing panels: 'Tough to separate fact from fiction'

Americans have only three months to take advantage of expiring incentives to install solar panels. A few things may be holding them back.

Misinformation about clean energy technology has left people wondering about the reliability and renewability of solar power, EnergySage reported. Pushy salespeople and questions about manufacturing and recycling processes make solar panels seem like a sketchy or problematic investment, but they are anything but. As the company noted, it can be "tough to separate fact from fiction."

The independent platform advises people about clean energy solutions, helping them save money on bills and reduce planet-warming pollution. EnergySage even has free tools you can use to compile solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

The technology has come a long way in recent decades, and solar panels are more efficient than they've ever been. They're also cleaner, no longer being widely made with lead, and becoming easier to recycle as that technology advances.

EnergySage noted that manufacturing solar panels is less intensive and pollutive than using dirty fuels, the burning of which emits heat-trapping gases that envelop Earth like a blanket and are responsible for rapidly rising global temperatures. And since solar panels last upward of three decades, they make up for their production and transportation pollution 10 times over.

"The benefits are going to continue to grow, and the environmental cost will continue to shrink," said George McClellan, senior manager of technical sales at REC Group, per EnergySage. "We're moving in the right direction on both."

With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on the cost of a solar system. The company has a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar setup by state as well as available incentives. This can help you find the best price for a rooftop installation, though that kind of significant upfront investment is not in everyone's budget.

To take advantage of the benefits of solar power without that cost, you can lease panels. Through Palmetto's LightReach program, you can install a solar system for no money down and lock in low energy rates. And pairing panels with other electric appliances, such as an efficient heat pump, can drive your utility costs even lower. Mitsubishi makes it easy to find the right installer and unit for your home and budget.

As EnergySage noted, when solar panels reach the end of their lifespans, they can end up in landfills, leaching toxic substances into the environment. But companies such as REC and Qcells are keeping the components of their panels in circulation, and an industry is developing around recycling solar infrastructure.

"[Solar cell] waste is very manageable and should not delay deployment — it's not a reason to slow down," Teresa Barnes, director of the Durable Module Materials Consortium, said, per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. "We will have less waste from [solar panels] than we do from traditional fossil sources of electricity, and it's less toxic than some of the other fossil energy waste. These end-of-life [solar cell] materials are something we can handle."

